Members of the Pacific Palisades Task Force on the Homeless were able to reach the owners of the property along Temescal Canyon Road below Radcliffe Avenue, which had become a squatting place for transients.

A long-time homeless man, “Scotty,” was found dead in the space in June 2016.

After the space was cleaned this past October, owners are considering ways to keep unwanted guests off their property.

Before



After