Photo: Palisades Cub Scouts Spend a Night at the LA Zoo

On October 21, Cub Scout Pack 223 spent the night at the L.A. Zoo. About 40 scouts and their families (a total of 80 people) participated in activities that included a night tour of the animals, making plaster casts of animal tracks, exploring local wildlife, with the aid of night-vision goggles and learning about animal food chains. Scouts were also introduced to some new zoo friends, including a hedgehog named Lily and a python named Lily. After their camp-out, everyone was treated to a continental breakfast. Scouts were able to earn a merit badge during the experience, which is designed ages 6 through 12. For more information about spending the night at the zoo, visit http://www.lazoo.org/education/sleepovers/.

Author: Matt Sanderson

