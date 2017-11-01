Palisades High School Wrestling Team Training Begins, Coach Seeks Assistant

About 35 students are training for wrestling, including three girls, at Palisades High School. Wrestling is a winter sport and the season is about to get underway.

Four wrestlers just returned from a tournament in Las Vegas. Aaron Galef (132 pounds) was 18th out of 200 wrestlers; Jake Carpenter (152 pounds) took 17th and beat the New Mexico State champ; Hamzah Al-Saudi (220 pounds), who went to state last year, took fifth; and Edwin Duarte (160 pounds) got his first opportunity to participate in a big meet.

If you wrestled in high school or college and would like to assist head wrestling coach Aldo Juliano, call (310) 428-3050. “I need someone who is good with paperwork and scheduling,” Aldo said.