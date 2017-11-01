Calvary Christian School in Pacific Palisades Celebrates Community Service Day (Video)

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

One of the most uplifting days in Pacific Palisades is Calvary Christian School’s Community Service Day. The tempo is decidedly upbeat and the kids are truly excited to see video highlights of last year’s community service projects.

“Celebrating the Joy of Serving Others” was held on October 13 in the sanctuary. After the Boy Scouts led the Pledge of Allegiance and an all-boys choir sang (posted on the Palisades News Facebook page), Head of School Vince Downey reminded everyone that the theme of this year’s outreach program is “Love.”

Calvary Pastor Ramin Razavi, who introduced the keynote speaker, explained that the children at Calvary were agents of love and that love reaches its highest point in compassion.

“Compassion says I’m not going to stand back and watch—I’m going to jump in and help,” Razavi said.

Then, Samuel Polanco, who was helped as a child by Compassion International, spoke. Polanco grew up in the Dominican Republic and his father died when he was five. “We had to fight a ‘monster,’” Polanco said.

“The monster of poverty.”

He said he asked some kids what it meant to be poor and one responded, “When you don’t own an iPad.”

Polanco explained how his family had to move into an uncle’s home, and for them, poor meant “we didn’t know if we would have breakfast in the morning.”

His mother, who had no formal education, made a small amount of money from washing clothes by hand. With that she bought corn and then made cornbread.