PaliHi Presents ‘The Great Gatsby’

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic “The Great Gatsby” will be presented by the Palisades High School drama department on Nov 2, 3, 4, 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. and on Nov. 11 at 2 and 7 p.m. in Mercer Hall, 15777 Bowdoin St. Tickets may be purchased at the door or at brownpapertickets.com.

Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire, passionately pursues the elusive Daisy Buchanan. Nick Carraway, a young newcomer to Long Island, is drawn into their world of obsession, greed and danger. The breathtaking glamour and decadent excess of the Jazz Age come to the stage in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, and in Simon Levy’s adaptation.