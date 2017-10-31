PaliHi Girls Volleyball Seeded No. 1 in City Playoffs

After winning its seventh straight Western League title, the Palisades High School girls volleyball team is seeded No. 1 in the City Section Open Division playoffs.

The eight-team playoffs start Nov. 2, with the Dolphins hosting 8th-seeded San Pedro at 7 p.m. The second round is Nov. 7, the semifinals are Nov. 9 and the finals are Nov. 11.

“We are honored to be the top seed but it by no means guarantees us a championship,” said Pali head coach Carlos Gray. “I am solely focused on the city title at the moment. With quality teams such as Taft, Granada and Carson in the draw there are no sure things.”

Carson is seeded fourth, Taft is third and Granada Hills second. Early in the season, the Dolphins beat beat Taft 2-1 and Carson 3-0. But they well remember last November, when they lost to Granada Hills in the city finals.

Carlos added, “This is one of our most balanced teams, offensively speaking, in a few years. There are a lot of weapons on this team so opponents cannot key on just one thing.

“As long as we handle our passing we will be in every match,” he said. “I like our chances if we play to our capabilities.”