Pacific Palisades Community United Methodist Church Bazaar Starts Thursday

The United Methodist Women will hold their annual Country Bazaar over three days at the Pacific Palisades Community United Methodist Church, located at 801 Via de la Paz.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m., admission is $5 and includes dessert. Attendees will have first look at one-of-a- kind handmade items, including quilts, baked goods, foods, collectibles, Christmas decorations, children’s items and interesting crafts.