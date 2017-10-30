Palisades Crime: 2 Stolen Cars, Trespassing Arrest and Dog Door Used in Burglary

The following Oct. 29, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

STOLEN VEHICLE

  • 600 Kingman, 10/23/17 btwn 12:30 AM and 6 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.
  • 600 San Lorenzo St, btwn 10/25/17 at 7:30 PM and 10/26/17 at 11 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

BURGLARY

200 Mabery, btwn 10/19/17 at 12 PM and 10/22/17 at 3 PM. The suspect entered victim’s home through a dog door and took jewelry and money.

BURGLARY/THEFT FROM VEHICLE

  • 600 El Medio, btwn 10/21/17 at 5 PM and 10/22/17 at 3:45 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money.
  • 500 Tahqutz Pl, 10/22/17 at 3:20 AM. The suspect’s (#1-2 male, 5’8″ 160 lb, NFD) entered victim’s vehicle, took unknown property, and fled in a gray 4DR Jeep.
  • 15500 Sunset, btwn 10/24/17 at 7 PM and 10/25/17 at 7 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle but did not take any property.

VANDALISM

600 Amalfi, btwn 10/26/17 at 3 PM and 10/27/17 at 7:05 AM. The suspect spray painted a sign, door, and wall at a construction site.

FORGERY

15200 Sunset, 10/24/17 at 5:50 PM. A 42 year old male was arrested for forgery after trying to cash a fraudulent check.

TRESPASS

15100 Pacific Coast Hwy, 10/25/17 at 7:30 AM. A 34-year-old male was arrested for trespass after camping on park land.

