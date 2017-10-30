Overloading Causes Power Outages in Pacific Palisades During World Series

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

It took the Los Angeles Dodgers 29 years to return to the World Series, but when the opening game began last Tuesday, many Pacific Palisades residents didn’t see the first pitch on television because of a power outage.

The next day, Palisades residents took out their frustration in e-mails to the Palisades News.

People wanted to know: Why did we lose power? Why does the power go out so often in various neighborhoods? What is the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power doing to fix the problem? What can residents do to speed up the process?

The News asked DWP spokesperson Carol Tucker about the outages. She replied by e-mail: “Due to extreme 100 degree + heat on the coast and across the Los Angeles basin, at approximately 3:45 p.m. today, LADWP grid operators advised that two local power distribution stations in the Brentwood and Pacific Palisades areas were significantly overloaded.

“As a result, grid operators had to initiate outages in this area until energy demand goes down. The outages are affecting approximately 700 customers and are limited to ONLY a portion of the Palisades. Only two distributing stations out of LADWP’s 160 substations are affected.

“Overloading occurs when demand for electricity exceeds the capacity of station equipment so significantly that load must be reduced to protect against significant damage to the station and to prevent an outage that could affect a larger number of customers in the local areas served by these two stations.