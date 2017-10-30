New Comedy Coming to Theatre Palisades

The comedy, “In-Laws, Outlaws, and Other People (That Should Be Shot)”, a Theatre Palisades production, will open this Friday, November 3 at 8 p.m. at Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Road.

Written by Steve Franco, the story details the Douglas family as they busily prepare for their quirky relatives for an annual Christmas Eve dinner. Two bumbling crooks, Tony and Vinny, after robbing a liquor store, need a place to hide. They find themselves in the midst of the family holiday, only to ask themselves “Who is holding whom hostage?”

The comedy is directed by Ria Erlich, with Josh Harper as assistant director. The producers are Sylvia Grieb and Pat Perkins.

This show is community theater at its best, and features Lois Bostwick (Mrs. Wakowski), Jeff DeWitt (Paul), Hayley Dixon (Emily), Jonathan Fahn (Dad), Mitch Feinstein (Uncle Leo), Cruz Flores (Vinny), Laura Goldstein (Bunny), Prince Johnson (Officer Henley), Susan Hardie (Aunt Rose), Andrew Margolin (Bud), Tessa Marts (Beth), Terri Parks (Janet), Sierra Laurin Parsons (Tracy), Eric Pierce (Tony) and Darcy Silveira (Mrs. Draper).

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.from No- vember 3 through December 10. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students. For more information, call: (310) 454-1970 or visit theatrepalisades.org.