Michael Edlen: New Equipment, Products Aid Seniors

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

Studies show that by 2035, more than one in five people in the U.S. will be 65 and older, and one in three households will be headed by someone in that age group. Projections indicate that the number of owner households headed by someone age 80 or more will double to more than 12 million within 20 years.

Homes will need more age-friendly elements such as single-floor living, zero-step entrances and wide halls and doorways to accommodate walkers and wheelchairs. A Harvard study found that only 3.5 percent of homes today have all three of these features.

Even as the senior population keeps growing, people increasingly prefer in-home care options rather than nursing homes or assisted living. Nearly 14 percent of those 80 and over currently live in the homes of relatives, and family members have begun taking on a caregiver role in more situations.