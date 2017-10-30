Alex Schomburg’s Otherworldly Worlds

Born in Puerto Rico in 1905 and orphaned at age seven, Schomburg went to New York at age 12 to live with several of his older brothers. Eventually, all the brothers would join forces at their own art studio.

While in school, he drew a picture of a flower for a girl he liked. She loved it, and at that moment an artist was born. Schomburg never had any formal training, yet worked steadily for his entire adult life.

“He supported his family as an artist for six decades,” Susan said.

Early on, he even painted a large Sanka Coffee display in Grand Central Station along with his artist brother, August.

The current exhibit spans Schomburg’s entire working life, and includes early jobs from the 1920s as well as what’s believed to be his last picture, Captain America complete with swastika flags, drawn when he was 85. He first drew Captain America many decades earlier, along with other Marvel heroes such as the Human Torch, Sub-Mariner and Miss Fury.

The two dozen-plus pieces in the show are all on loan from the family, and none are for sale.

Many of Schomburg’s creatures look like the prototypical science fiction aliens that so many people think of when they consider lifeforms from other planets.

“My grandpa slept with little notepads, and often these ideas came from his nightmares and dreams,” Susan said. Psychiatrists in the 1950s blamed comic books for the “social deviance of young boys,” which “basically put the kibosh on comic book publishing in general,” Susan said.