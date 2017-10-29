Taking a Star Maps Tour of Celebrity Homes in Pacific Palisades

By Sarah Stockman

Staff Writer

Photos by Matthew Stockman

Have you ever driven down Sunset Boulevard and passed a red convertible Mustang, traveling 10 miles under the speed limit as its occupants, one who usually has a star map in hand, gape at houses and snap pictures?

I like to believe that I’m immune to the allure of celebrities. I grew up running into Mark Hamill at Gelson’s or almost running over Billy Crystal while pulling out of my driveway (sorry, Billy!). But every time I see these excited tourists I wonder if I’m missing something.

And so, one Sunday I got into a white Subaru Outback with News photographer Matthew Stockman, who also happens to be my brother, and we cruised down Sunset toward Beverly Hills in search of a star map.

Step 1: Purchase a Map

Just after the towering gates of Bel-Air we encountered our first Star Map signs. Bold blue letters instructed us to turn right at the next intersection. A half-asleep man in a lawn chair offered us a map for $15. Slightly disgruntled about the price, we purchased it.

Wondering if there was a little more enthusiastic map seller, we continued down the road. A few blocks later, electric yellow signs proclaimed “Hot Star Maps Sold Here.”

Linda, who told us she had sold star maps her whole life, thrust a full-color map into the car and started pointing things out with her lacquered nails. We were overwhelmed with information, including the price of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s new home and her claim that this was the only legitimate star map out there.