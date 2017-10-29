Pali Loses Nailbiter to Venice, 34-28

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Photos by Drew Vaupen

What I like about the Palisades High School football team players is they’re not whiners. They play hard and give it their all. Friday’s game against Venice could have gone either way in the final 90 seconds, but the Gondoliers held on to win, 34-28.

With 1:28 left to play, Pali’s Campbell Geddes kicked a 46-yard field goal to pull the Dolphins within six points, 34-28. A long-time administrator on the field said he couldn’t remember one that long ever being kicked by Pali.

Everyone knew that the Dolphins had to try an onside kick—Venice was ready— but junior Christian Popescu managed to fall on it at the Venice 48-yard line. This gave the Dolphins one last chance to score.

They advanced to the Venice 28 and faced a fourth down and one-yard-to-go situation with 35 seconds left. Quarterback Daniel Hayes ran the ball but was tackled one foot short of the first down, and that was it.

“We fell a play short,” Coach Tim Hyde said after the game.“We played 48 strong minutes in a rivalry game and it went down to a foot.”

“We will regroup,” Hyde continued. “I’m proud of my kids. It was a great game.”

Palisades fell to 2-2 in Western League play and will travel to play University (0-4) this Friday night. Co-league leaders Venice and Fairfax, both 4-0, have a showdown at Fairfax.

The Dolphins put together a long drive to score first, late in the first quarter, with Hayes passing to Cameron Bailey for a 20-yard touchdown. The PAT by Geddes was good. Venice couldn’t move the ball and punted. Bailey caught it at the Palisades 27 and ran it all the way to the end zone. Unfortunately, it was called back because of holding. After Venice recovered a fumble at its own 27, the Gondoliers took the ball upfield to score and tie the game, 7-7, with just two minutes left in the half.