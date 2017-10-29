My Stressful Test at the DMV

By Bob Vickrey

Special to the Palisades News

I knew this day would eventually arrive that would require a dreaded in-person visit to the Department of Motor Vehicles—a premise that Stephen King should have considered as a theme for one of his chilling thrillers.

I learned recently that after reaching a certain age (you’ll find out soon enough what that age is), the DMV will no longer automatically issue your license renewal by mail. It had been 20 years since I had been required to actually visit a branch—apparently because I had not been involved in an accident, nor been cited for any moving violations, and had not robbed any major banking institutions since the last renewal period.

My friends who have been through the process recently told me about how nervous they had become before arriving to retake the written and vision tests. I will admit that I was unprepared for some of the newer questions on the written test, such as: “Which way do you turn your front wheels when parallel parking downhill on alternate Sundays with two or more children in the backseat?” (BTW, I chose the correct answer which was to honk three times, turn the wheels toward the curb, and then deliver the kids to your ex-wife’s front door.)

During my last trip to the local DMV branch, I remember being greeted by the permanently agitated employees behind the counter, so this time I briefly considered bringing a bouquet of red roses in a groveling attempt to appeal to their good graces.

I studied the California Driving Manual for two weeks before the big test and have determined that this may have been the single most tedious and mind-numbing prose written since Gutenberg invented the printing press (and who is not to be confused with popular actor Steve Guttenberg— who, by the way, would have written a far more entertaining handbook).