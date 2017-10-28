Run on Thanksgiving: Pacific Palisades Turkey Trot 5/10K

Registration is underway for the fourth annual Pacific Palisades Turkey Trot 5/10K, presented by Palisades Funding, Inc. The race is also sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Barney’s Beanery.

The race begins and ends on the Palisades High School football stadium on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23.

Street closures in the Asilomar bluffs area and Temescal Canyon Road begin at 6:30 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. (Registration closes 15 minutes before race time.)

Adults (18+) who preregister are $40 for the 5K/10K. Children are $25 for the 5K and $30 for the 10K (same as race day).

Proceeds from the event support Hearts With Hope Foundation. To register visit paliturkeytrot.com/