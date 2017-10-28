Dining With Grace: Sam’s By The Beach is Closing

By Grace Hiney
THIS IS AN ALERT to all diners who enjoy the terrific food with its compelling variety at Sam’s by the Beach: The restaurant has been sold and is closing by December 16—so be sure to make a reservation in the next few weeks.
Owner Samer Elias plans to open a new restaurant somewhere on the Westside in 2018, after a well-deserved travel holiday.
Local diners like me already know that the food at Sam’s is filled with savory flavor and a fascinating assortment of ingredients. Even the basket of two breads, when dipped into the accompanying herb and olive oil, is outstanding. And a great way to start off your dinner while sipping your glass of wine or favorite cocktail. Furthermore, the setting is peaceful, warm and inviting where conversation is part of your dining experience.
While my friend and I awaited our shared salad, we were treated to a bite each of a superb light and crisp deep-fried appetizer filled with asparagus and ricotta cheese. Tasty and delicious! Our salad was equally superb, arriving on a handsome plate and topped with an excellent New Zealand ocean trout. With its assortment of greens, kernels of corn and succulent little grape tomatoes tossed with a strawberry vinaigrette, this salad made a perfect way to begin our meal.
I thoroughly enjoyed the Icelandic cod special of the day. The beautifully cooked cod was flavorful and was handsomely surrounded by superb pieces of golden beet along with carrots, asparagus and an array of other succulent vegetables, all in a delicious sauce.
Barbara had the Veal Cordon Bleu, which was equally tasty. The pounded veal, filled with prosciutto and Swiss cheese, was topped with a terrific wild mushroom sauce. The sauce was also accompanied by the same array of vegetables as my cod. For dessert we shared a white poached peach with a coconut sorbet and a few blackberries. Naturally delicious! The menu at Sam’s changes with always excellent additions depending on the fresh fish available, and the fresh vegetables of the season. Furthermore, Sam offers a number of fascinating entrees, always served with special sauces that are not found in too many restaurants. There is a Middle Eastern accent to many of the dishes, which is why Sam’s is so unique.
Here you may start with grilled Japanese calamari served with Mediterranean couscous ($16.95), or have a simple garden salad of the day ($13.50).
Entrees vary from oven-roasted Cornish hen (marinated Turkish style with mustard and garlic for $27.95) to a roasted smoked quail ($28.95) and a grilled New York steak or filet mignon (both $32.95).
Sam’s serves dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 5 to 9 p.m. Valet parking is $11. The poor valet person has to run far to keep the cars moving back and forth.
Just do not forget the closing date at Sam’s! You will regret not eating here before it closes. And we can all look forward to dining at his new restaurant. Details to come.
