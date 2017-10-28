Dining With Grace: Sam’s By The Beach is Closing

By Grace Hiney

THIS IS AN ALERT to all diners who enjoy the terrific food with its compelling variety at Sam’s by the Beach: The restaurant has been sold and is closing by December 16—so be sure to make a reservation in the next few weeks.

Owner Samer Elias plans to open a new restaurant somewhere on the Westside in 2018, after a well-deserved travel holiday.

Local diners like me already know that the food at Sam’s is filled with savory flavor and a fascinating assortment of ingredients. Even the basket of two breads, when dipped into the accompanying herb and olive oil, is outstanding. And a great way to start off your dinner while sipping your glass of wine or favorite cocktail. Furthermore, the setting is peaceful, warm and inviting where conversation is part of your dining experience.

While my friend and I awaited our shared salad, we were treated to a bite each of a superb light and crisp deep-fried appetizer filled with asparagus and ricotta cheese. Tasty and delicious! Our salad was equally superb, arriving on a handsome plate and topped with an excellent New Zealand ocean trout. With its assortment of greens, kernels of corn and succulent little grape tomatoes tossed with a strawberry vinaigrette, this salad made a perfect way to begin our meal.