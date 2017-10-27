The 750-Car Garage At Harvard-Westlake School

By Eric & Joshua Preven

By now it’s common knowledge in Los Angeles that Harvard-Westlake, an elite private middle and high school, is trying to erect a 750-car parking structure in the hillside residential neighborhood abutting its campus in Coldwater Canyon.

On October 10, the L.A. City Council was supposed to vote whether or not to grant Harvard-Westlake the first of many zoning variances the school needs to get the 750-car garage up and running; in particular, the Council would vote to grant or withhold the “air rights” necessary for HW to build its proposed private pedestrian skybridge over Coldwater Canyon Boulevard connecting the parking garage with the school’s campus. (Editor’s note: On October 10, the City Council vote was delayed until January 16. The Planning Commission has delayed indefinitely its vote on the project.)

What does Mayor Garcetti think of all this?

He’s an alumnus of the school but to date has not weighed in on the highly controversial project.