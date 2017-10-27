Noah Karp Leads PaliHi Football’s Defense

I’m excited that league has started,” said Palisades High School senior Noah Karp, who predicts that Venice might be the toughest league opponent just because of the rivalry.
The middle linebacker on the football team leads the Pali defense with 57 tackles, 29 solo and 27 assists, after six games.
“The Western League really has some talent,” said Karp, who predicted the Dolphins could win it, but “we have to play high speed, at a high tempo and play to our ability.”
A resident of Brentwood who lives within the Palisades High School admission boundary, Karp started playing Pop Warner when he was 8 years old.
“I didn’t know if would play football in high school,” he said. His height (just 5’9”), not his talent, would be the issue. Originally, he played both baseball and football his freshman and sophomore years.
On the JV football team, he had the option to move up as a sophomore, but stayed down so that he could play quarterback and linebacker.
“I’ve always loved football,” he said, so he decided to focus exclusively on football last year.“I love to tackle, I love defense and I love the camaraderie and brotherhood of defense.”
He was asked about the defense, which has a lot of sophomore and juniors—a relatively young team. Many of them only started playing as sophomores.
“I can help the others on the team,” said
Karp, but added: “They’re getting a significant amount of playing time. We’re starting to hit our stride and every week we’re getting better.”
With a 3.85 grade point average, does Karp want to play football in college? He has already had an offer from Carlton College in Minnesota, and is looking at Tufts, Williams and Amherst.
“Academics is my main driving force for selecting a college,” he said
