Luke Rivera Needs Help Raising Money for Stroke Research

By Luke Rivera

Special to the Palisades News

I grew up in Pacific Palisades, I’m a junior at the State University of New York at Fredonia and I play for the men’s ice hockey team. My parents, Dana and Rick Rivera, live in the Palisades.

For the past 10 years, the Fredonia Devils have been raising money as we play for a great cause, paying homage to a cancer survivor or survivors, in what we all know as “Pink in the Rink” (this year’s game will be against Oswego State).

Last year I wanted to give back in a way that was personal to me, so I started a new tradition to raise money for stroke awareness. This year we will be hosting the Stroke Awareness game on Dec. 1 at our hockey rink, Steele Hall, against Potsdam.

The reason I choose stroke awareness is my mom. About eight years ago, she had a stroke and it had the biggest impact on my life. She’s done so much to bounce back from it, and has worked really hard, and continues to give back to the community every single day in any way she can for stroke survivors.

This year, I have selected the Stroke Care Center at the Gates Vascular Institute of Kaleida Health in Buffalo to receive the money donated to help stroke survivors.

Last year we raised around $10,000, and we hope to raise even more this year. We will be wearing special red jerseys supporting our cause for those who have suffered strokes.

At the game against Potsdam, there will be raffle prizes and spirit items handed out. I know that my teammates and I are all excited about raising funds and looking forward to playing for such a great cause.