Philanthropic Group Seeks New Members

The Pacific Palisades Optimist Club, founded in 1956, has started a membership drive. The club’s motto is

“Friend of Youth” and it runs oratorical, essay and student-of-the-month programs, while also providing major support for the Optimist Youth Home, a place where teens who have been in trouble with the law have a chance to turn their lives around.

The Optimists donate to local schools, youth activities and academics. You may have seen them march in their underwear in the annual Palisades Fourth of July parade—and they are always looking for new marchers.