Philanthropic Group Seeks New Members

The Pacific Palisades Optimist Club, founded in 1956, has started a membership drive. The club’s motto is
“Friend of Youth” and it runs oratorical, essay and student-of-the-month programs, while also providing major support for the Optimist Youth Home, a place where teens who have been in trouble with the law have a chance to turn their lives around.
The Optimists donate to local schools, youth activities and academics. You may have seen them march in their underwear in the annual Palisades Fourth of July parade—and they are always looking for new marchers.
If you are interested in helping youth while enjoying the camaraderie of a service group, please attend the weekly Tuesday breakfast meeting from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Aldersgate Lodge, 925 Haverford Ave. Every week, the Optimists have an interesting speaker. (There is no meeting on the fifth Tuesday of the month.)
For more information, contact Chuck McGlothin at cemcglothlin@aol.com.
