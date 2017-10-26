Permit Needed for LA’s Night Beach Curfew

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The City of Los Angeles was served with a lawsuit in December 2015, challenging its right to impose a nightly curfew on beaches, including Will Rogers Beach in Pacific Palisades.

The lawsuit, brought by Jataun Valentine and Francesca de la Rosa, alleged that the city had refused to obtain a coastal development permit from the California Coastal Commission for the 1988 ordinance that continues to close 11 miles of coastline from midnight to 5 a.m.

The plaintiffs argued that the curfew law—LAMC 63.44(B)(14)(b)—was a development under California Public Resources Code Section 30106 (a), and because of the Coastal Act it meant the city needed to obtain a coastal development permit.

The two Venice residents disagreed with the city’s reasoning that the curfew was necessary for safety reasons, rather they felt that an individual has a right to unobstructed access to oceans and waterways and that right has been recognized since the ancient laws of the Romans.

The lawsuit contained numerous exhibits, letters, between the Coastal Commission and the city, with the commission telling the city it needed a coastal permit and the city disagreeing.