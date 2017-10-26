Moving a Household—Then and Now

By Laura Abruscato

Contributing Writer

The last time my husband and I moved was 12-1/2 years ago. I was four months pregnant with our first child, and since we didn’t have too much stuff in our one-bedroom apartment, we didn’t hire movers.

We asked a couple of friends to help us on moving day. We thought my husband’s friend would bring his SUV, but he came in his sedan. So, we had help but no big vehicle for moving.

Fortunately, we were moving two blocks away in West L.A. We managed to get everything into our cars. I remember walking in the street next to the trunk of a slowly-moving Corolla, watching out for the sleep sofa sticking halfway out.

Our most recent move, on Labor Day weekend, now with two children, 12 and 7, and much more stuff was going to be different. Again, it was just two blocks away, but this time we hired professional movers.

Starting to pack was tough. We were renovating our new place so we didn’t have an exact moving date which made it hard to get going on what felt like an overwhelming job.

For $10, I bought used boxes and packing materials from a neighbor who had just moved who advertised on Nextdoor. A friend whose children were over for a playdate helped me get started by focusing on things we wouldn’t need for a month.