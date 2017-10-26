Harding Family of Pacific Palisades Selected as March of Dimes Ambassadors

When a child is born prematurely, it’s hard on the parents as they watch other families in the maternity ward take their babies home. The adults go home, but the baby has to stay for weeks or even months in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Pacific Palisades residents Staci and Ryan Harding, who had four premature babies (over the last six years) who are now healthy children, are thankful for the help of March of Dimes, the leading nonprofit for pregnancy and baby health issues.

The Hardings were selected as a March of Dimes Ambassador Family and are sharing their story to help raise funds and increased awareness of the premature birth health crisis in the United States, which has one of the highest rates of any high-resource country.

“We recognize we would never have the blessings we do without the extraordinary research, technology advancement and relent- less work of the March of Dimes,” Staci said.

Ryan added,“In addition to having world-class doctors and nurses, Chase, Camden, Blake and Brooklyn are all healthy today because of the work of this remarkable organization.”

The couple’s four children were born at the UCLA Medical Center in Westwood.

Staci, a registered nurse, and Ryan, a real estate broker, eagerly anticipated their eldest son’s birth. But Chase, now a first-grader at Palisades Elementary, spent the first 5-1/2 months of his life in the NICU.