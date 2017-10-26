Dealing with Coyotes in an Urban Setting

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

On average, about one percent of the diet of local coyotes comprises of cats, including feral ones, according to Cathy Schoonmaker of the Mountains Restoration Trust.

The biggest portion of coyotes’ food (39 percent) comes from different small, but wild, animals, such as rabbits and varied rodents, while about 30 percent of the flexible predators’ diet tends to be fruit, including peaches, berries and figs, according to Schoonmaker.

Trash and dog food account for another 6 percent, while the remainder comes from various sources, including reptiles, insects, chickens, wild birds, vegetables and scavenged deer carcasses killed by mountain lions.

Based on these figures, humans via their gardens, fruit trees, pets, pet food and trash provide a sizable portion of coyotes’ nutrition.

Coyotes are “habituated to people,” said Schoonmaker during her presentation at the Marquez Knolls Property Owners Association’s annual meeting. They’re “not scared of us anymore.”

To address this issue, she recommends five tools and techniques not only to safely co-exist with coyotes, but also to makes homes and neighborhoods less inviting to them.

The first tool is education, which simply means gaining a greater understanding of both the animals and the specifics of what invites and deters them from entering backyards and neighborhoods. Schoonmaker described coyotes as omnivores that tend to be about the size of medium dogs, weighing between 20 to 35 pounds, but often seeming bigger and heavier due to their fur. They can be active both day and night, and they often hide in bushes or other spots that they perceive as safe.