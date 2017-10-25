PaliHi’s Brent Smith Is a Three-Sport Athlete

Last fall as a sophomore at Palisades High School, Brent Smith finished a close fourth in the City Section finals in cross country, and then competed in the state meet, placing 102 among 200 runners.

He looks to have another stellar campaign this year, having started the season by placing third among 215 runners at the Seaside Invite at San Buenaventura.

Smith was then sidelined for several weeks after a fluke accident required stitches in his foot, but he led his injury-plagued team at the Bell-Jeff meet by finishing 13th out of 99 runners on September 30 in Griffith Park.