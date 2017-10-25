Asilomar Stabilization Plans Draw Ire

The biggest concern of the evening was the pilot study that will be conducted before construction begins on the slide itself. That study, which will take place a block down from the slide, involves digging four wells and testing different mixes of soils and cement to see which one works best for the bluff.

“If you’re doing an experiment, why not on the slide itself?” one resident wanted to know. Many people nodded their heads, wondering the same thing.

“The pilot program just means two more years of construction,” another resident added.

After these concerns were raised for the fourth time, Schoetzow decided to offer an answer. “The deep-soil mixing study is for a citywide study not connected to this particular project,” she said. “The aim is to help us . . . gain knowledge how this DSM works on those areas in the city.

This answer didn’t seem to pacify residents. “Our street is being used as a guinea pig,” one said.

Other residents wanted to note that nighttime lighting should not be allowed since Pacific Palisades is a “dark skies” neighborhood, and that the number of trucks trips should be limited, especially when the school day begins and ends at Palisades High School.

Although this meeting focused on an issue that mostly impacts residents along and near the bluffs, residents of the two mobile home parks at the base of the slide were also in attendance.