Palisades Alliance for Seniors will present UCLA ophthalmologist Dr. Gavin Bahadur at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 30, at the Palisades Library Community Room, 861 Alma Real.

Bahadur will speak on “Your Eyes—A User’s Manual.” His interactive presentation will include the treatment of common eye conditions including cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and dry eyes.

The program is free and attendees are invited to stay and socialize afterwards.