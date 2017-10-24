The 881 Alma Real Tree Mystery

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The News has received many inquiries asking if the owner of the Palisadian-Post was responsible for the removal of the two towering pine trees in front of the 881 Alma Real building. Some people wondered, “Did he cut them down so his illegal sign is more visible?”

We spoke to Gilbert Salazar, portfolio manager with Sandstone Properties, Inc., which manages the property, and he said, “It was an unfortunate coincidence that this tree removal coincided with the sign going up.”

Salazar explained that “over the last four years, the pine trees started dying,” and either a bark-beetle infestation or not enough room for the tree roots in the planters may have been the cause of their demise.

He added that the trees also posed increasing difficulties that stemmed from the original landscaping when the building was constructed in 1980.

“The main-line sewers run under the planters,” Salazar said, noting that when there was a sewer problem a few years ago, workers had to go into the shallow planters. “Tree roots were smashed right up to the walls. Workers had to cut through two to three feet of tree roots to get to the sewer.”

The planter, in front of the building that is nearest to the parking garage driveway, is only two feet deep with a concrete base and extends above the “basement” of the building. A portion of the planter in front of the Berkshire Hathway office is also over the footprint of the building.