Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Presents Home Tour and Boutique

Start your holiday shopping at the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Boutique between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 12 at the Palisades High School. Parking is complimentary and tickets for the Home Tour will be found at “will call” in front of Mercer Hall. There will be a complimentary shuttle, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to transport guests to the three featured homes (including the Villa Leone).

At the high school, Tesla will be offering test rides and the Auto Gallery will be showcasing Italian cars. Food trucks will be available. Proceeds from the Boutique and Home Tour will be invested in the Pacific Palisades community through Woman’s Club grants.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://theppwc.org/support/sponsor/HT.