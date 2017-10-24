Living with Pigs As Backyard Pets

Although we were careful about what we fed the swine, they continued to grow. I know what ten pounds looked like, as I’ve seen it come and go on me annually over the last five decades. These guys were no ten-pounders.

“Now, tell it straight. How much are they going to weigh?”

“Oh, thirty, forty pounds. That’s it. Swear toit.”

There are many things to admire about pigs. First, they wag their tails like dogs, which is very appealing. Their tails twirl as soon as they see a human because they are optimists and are always expecting a treat.

Second, they are very social. They run up to you when they see you and stay with you every minute, again, because they are optimists and are always expecting a treat.

Everyone says porkers are bright, which is true. They are constantly trying to communicate, and what’s impressive is that they can speak and wag their tail at the same time.

Hogs have lots of language: they talk in a low voice or a high voice; they speak rapidly or slowly. They produce many different sounds and look right at you when they speak. And, what they are mostly saying is: “I need food.”

Once when they broke a flowerpot, however, they both galloped up to the gate and each explained, very distinctly, “He did it.”

One afternoon, a few of my little grandson’s friends came to play with Wilbur and Babe. By this time, the porkchops were not as big as first graders, but were gaining on them. Everything was fine until I went inside for snacks for the pigs, who should never be hungry when playing with children. I heard a scream and ran outside.

“Achhhhh!” yelled one of our young guests. “The pig is sexing the bunny!!! Oh, please, somebody help the little bunny!! She’s being crushed!”