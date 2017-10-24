Guess the Date Of Palisades Village Opening

Caruso representatives keep promising that Palisades Village will open “next summer.” Let’s see if a Palisades News reader can predict the actual date well in advance.

Pick the day, month and time that you think Caruso will have his ribbon-cutting ceremony. The tie-breaker will be the predicted time closest to the announced starting time.

The winner will be treated to a lunch at the restaurant of his/her choice in the Caruso complex, joined by the Palisades News publisher, editor and editor emeritus.

The contest deadline is midnight, October 31. All entries must be submitted to wbruns8@gmail.com. We will reveal the estimated dates in our November 15 issue, but without names attached. One entry per person. Caruso employees (including those working at the construction site) and new tenants are not eligible.

Who knows, maybe Rick Caruso will join us for dessert?