Editorial: Stifling the Press Undermines Democracy

When meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in July, President Donald Trump said, “What we want to see in the United States is honest—beautiful, free—but honest press. We don’t want fake news. Very bad for our country.”

Interesting, given the President’s efforts to undermine the credibility of the press, and because Duda has been accused of clamping down on press freedoms in his own country.

A report by Freedom House, an organization that monitors press freedom across the globe, said Duda was using legislative, political and economic means to “stifle the media and limit dissent and debate within the country.” The report concluded:

“A free press can only fulfill its role of holding power accountable if the daily work of journalists is not impeded by ownership concerns, political interference, or a worry about saying ‘the right thing.’”

Why would a government or organization want to stifle the press?

Simple, they don’t want two sides presented.

A democracy works because all sides have a say. That say may be uncomfortable to those in power, but it allows others to make informed decisions and to ask questions. It’s only when questions are asked that truths are found& and the best moral decisions can be made.