Viewpoint: Anthem Unites Palisades Polo Participants

At a particular point in time, the organizers arranged some horses and polo players on the field, called our attention to the flag, and introduced the singer for the National Anthem.

A lovely young woman named Elle Carling stepped onto the field with microphone in hand and began to sing. Her voice was strong and true, and as is typical at many events, the crowd murmured along with the music, some louder than others.

Unfortunately, early in the song there were technical difficulties, and Ms. Carling’s microphone began to cut in and out.

What happened next, I feel to be an exceptionally poignant moment, particularly in light of today’s headlines around individuals kneeling in protest during our National Anthem.

The first couple of times her microphone failed, there was mostly confused silence from the crowd. Every few seconds Ms. Carling’s lovely voice would return, only to cut out again.

As this progressed, a number of individuals (including my vocally challenged self ) decided to try to pick up the slack and increased their volume to continue our Anthem.

This in turn encouraged others who also began to sing louder. This created a viral effect whereby two-thirds of the way through the song, virtually the entire crowd was singing our National Anthem, loudly and proudly.