Paradise above the Sea: Villa Leon

By Libby Motika

Palisades News Contributor

Photos by Douglas Hill Photography

In 1974, inspired by the Villa dei Papyri at Herculaneum, J. Paul Getty commissioned the opulent Getty Villa to house his museum, only to die without ever seeing it in person.

Cardinal Ippolito II d’Este, through his folly, expedient ambition and lavish spend- ing on the Villa d’Este in Italy, never fully settled in his 16th-century masterpiece.

Throughout history, we’ve had examples like this, where various circumstances, such as time, illness, money and political winds, undercut grandiose plans.

Such was the case with the Villa (de) Leon, the Italianate palace that towers above Pacific Coast Highway, commissioned by Austrian native Leon Kauffman, but who enjoyed only a few scant years before he died.

Palisadians will have a rare opportunity to visit Kauffman’s magnificent villa that has long been the source of myth and murmur on Nov. 12, when the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club hosts its annual Holiday Home Tour and Boutique.

Kauffman made good on a promise he made to his wife, Clemence, that if he ever had the money he would build her a dream castle by the sea. The businessman and industrial magnate had made a fortune in the wool processing business during the First World War and was able to nurture his opulent taste for antiquities of all kinds.

He hired Los Angeles architect Kenneth A. MacDonald, Jr., known for several Beaux Arts buildings in downtown L.A., to design a house on the six-lot parcel above the famous Castle and Haystack Rock formations on the coast that would take in both the ocean and surrounding mountain views.