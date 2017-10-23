Palisades Crime: DUI Arrest, Criminal Threats and Suspect on PCH Vandalizes Cars with Paint Stripper

The following Oct. 21, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

DUI

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 10/18/17 at 10:35 PM. A 21-year-old male was arrested for DUI after being stopped for a traffic violation.

CRIMINAL THREATS

17100 Avenida De Santa Ynez 10/11/17 at 9:35 PM. A 62-year-old male was arrested for criminal threats after threatening to kill victim.

STOLEN VEHICLE

600 Bienveneda, btwn 10/19/17 at 9 PM and 10/20/17 at 7:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle possibly using keys left in car.

BURGLARY/THEFT FROM VEHICLE

15700 Bowdoin, 10/17/17 btwn 5:30 PM and 6:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse.

800 Alma Real 10/17/17 btwn 9:15 PM and 10 PM. The suspect entered victim's vehicle and took a backpack and medication.

BURGLARY

400 El Medio, 10/12/17 btwn 9:10 AM and 11:30 AM. The suspects (#1-2male black, 20 years) smashed a sliding glass door on victim’s home causing an alarm activation. The suspect’s were observed running from victim’s home and entering a grey Lexus 4 DR (no description of suspect #3 driving the Lexus) to flee the area.

1100 Kawaga, 10/13/17 btwn 7:15 PM and 7:20 PM. The suspect activated victim's alarm system while attempting to pry open a window on victim's home. The suspect fled without taking any property.

THEFT

17300 Sunset, btwn 10/5/17 at 10 Am and 10/6/17 at 9 AM. The suspect took a watch from victim’s home.

300 Bellino Dr. btwn 10/13/17 at 4:15 PM and 10/14/17 at 6 PM. The suspect (identified) entered victim’s backyard and took an exterior speaker.

500 Almar, 10/2/17 at 2:42 PM. The suspect (male 15/25 years) took a package from victim’s front porch.

VANDALISM

17300 Pacific Coast Hwy, 10/19/17 btwn 8:15 PM and 8:30 PM. The suspect poured paint stripper on victim’s vehicle damaging the paint.

17300 Pacific Coast Hwy, 10/19/17 btwn 4:55 PM and 8:35 PM. The suspect poured paint stripper on victim's vehicle damaging the paint.

17300 Pacific Coast Hwy, 10/19/17 btwn 5 PM and 8:30 PM. The suspect poured paint stripper on victim’s vehicle damaging the paint.

16800 Marquez Ave. btwn 10/17/17 at 2:30 PM and 10/18/17 at 7:20 AM. The suspect spray painted graffiti on the school handball court wall.