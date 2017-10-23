FIRE: Get Ready, Get Set, Go!

If your family has to be evacuated due to a brush fire, you may not have much warning. So be prepared!

The massive, fast-moving fires in Northern California that started on October 9 destroyed at least 6,000 structures and resulted in 40 deaths and hundreds missing as of October 15.

A brush fire in Orange County that started the same day destroyed 24 structures and forced residents from 5,000 homes in Anaheim Hills and Orange to evacuate.

The L.A. Times reported: “Bob Hill said his trip to the doctor’s office was cut short by a text message from city officials warning him of the fire Monday morning. He immediately contacted his wife. ‘Get out. Get the pictures and get out,’ he wrote in a frantic text.”

According to firefighters, Hill’s response was the right one. CalFire recommends: “Leave as soon as evacuation is recommended by fire officials to avoid being caught in fire, smoke or road congestion.

“Don’t wait to be ordered by authorities to leave. Evacuating the area early also helps firefighters keep roads clear of congestion, and lets them move more freely to do their job. In an intense wildfire, they will not have time to knock on every door. If you are advised to leave, don’t hesitate!”

Major wildfires have raced through the hills north of Pacific Palisades on several occasions over the last century, but not since 1978, when flames destroyed 30 homes, the sanctuary at St. Matthew’s and part of the Mill Building on upper Bienveneda.