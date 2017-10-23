Ella Fitzgerald’s Legacy Explored at Palisades Library

By Libby Motika

Clutter, or “stuff ” is the bane of our consumer culture. The accumulation from decades of living often finds a home in the commercial storage buildings that have become a feature of our urban landscape.

When archivist Fran Morris Rosman took on the task of helping the legendary singer Ella Fitzgerald dispose of 60 years of stuff, her job—part curator, part negotiator—was far from quotidian, for the disposition of Ella’s life and career memorabilia found exalted vaults, equal to the owner herself.

Palisadian Morris Rosman, the executive director of the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, talked about her work with Ella, both as a professional archivist and friend, on Oct. 19 at the Palisades Library.

As luck would have it, Morris Rosman’s focus in library school at the University of Chicago was the performing arts with an emphasis on the Great American Songbook. When it came time for Ella to think about her treasures late in her career, she asked her personal lawyer, Richard Rosman, Fran’s husband, to research what other artists had done. The Gershwins had brought their music to the Library of Congress; Duke Ellington left everything to the Smithsonian; others bequeathed materials to universities.