Palisades News Letters: Road Diet vs. Reality

Thank you for your October 4 Viewpoint which lays out the many complications caused by replacing a driving lane on major thoroughfares with a dedicated bicycle lane. Achieving a reduction in the number of cars on the roads and making roads safer for bicyclists are admirable goals, but in the case of “road diets” reality intrudes.

You outlined the trade-offs and consequences very well. In your Heard About Town column, a reader says that your paper “is being mean to Councilman Bonin about his ‘road diet’ plans, which don’t affect Pacific Palisades. He is doing good things for our town.” Yes, he is, but this particular issue does impact us here, unless we never leave our neighborhood. We need to think beyond our immediate community.

Gisela Moriarty