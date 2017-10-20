Temescal Garden Volunteers Needed

· 0 commentsViews: 2

Volunteers are needed at the Native/ Environmental/Xeriscape/Temescal/ Garden (N/E/X/T/Garden aka native plant garden).

Local volunteer Michael Terry said this garden provides a community service opportunity in the heart of the Palisades, at the top of Temescal Canyon Park (700 Temescal Canyon Road), where one can “help the environment in our community while learning ‘hands-on’ about sustainable gardening.”

On Oct. 28, or the last Saturday of every month, a volunteer workday is held at the site (just south of Bowdoin), and people/kids can participate any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Stop by for an hour, or bring water, sun protection, and a snack if you want to stay for more.

This garden demonstrates how sustainably nurtured drought-tolerant plants from California (and from similar climates around the world) can not only beautify our home gardens while reducing water usage but also nurture wildlife by providing sustenance and shelter while avoiding pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers and petrochemicals.

So far, the Temescal Garden has hundreds of plant specimens (at different stages of maturity), so you can examine many trees, shrubs, perennials and annuals that might work in your garden.

Author: Matt Sanderson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

  • expand2017 (958)
  • expand2016 (758)
  • expand2015 (25)
  • expand2014 (112)