Temescal Garden Volunteers Needed

This garden demonstrates how sustainably nurtured drought-tolerant plants from California (and from similar climates around the world) can not only beautify our home gardens while reducing water usage but also nurture wildlife by providing sustenance and shelter while avoiding pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers and petrochemicals.

So far, the Temescal Garden has hundreds of plant specimens (at different stages of maturity), so you can examine many trees, shrubs, perennials and annuals that might work in your garden.