Palisades Chamber to Host Networking Breakfast

The Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce will host a Jump Start Networking breakfast at Taste, 538 Palisades Drive, at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25. The event is sponsored by Banc of California, and will provide participants a chance to network with more than 50 local business professionals.

Those attending are asked to prepare a 20-second commercial about his/her business and to bring business cars. The cost for the event is $10 and pre-registration is required. For more information, call (310) 459-7963 or visit: PalisadesChamber.com.