PaliHi Cross Country Continues to Excel

Forty-six runners from Palisades High School competed in the varsity, junior varsity and freshman competitions at the Bell-Jeff Invitational in Griffith Park on Sept. 30.

“We ran really well,” said head coach Bob Macias.“I’m happy with our development.” The girls varsity team of Sarah Bentley, Kimia Samandi, Brittany Darro, Jessica Bierschenk and Skylar Smith took first out of 20 teams.

Overall, sophomore Sarah Bentley finished first out of 148 runners with a time of (18:21.4), which is a 6:15 pace, and senior Kimia Samandi took fifth (19.12.3).

“At Bell, we didn’t have Elisa Kim or Miranda Shriver,” Macias said. “Our depth really helped us.” Kim was a member of the 2016 city championship team and Shriver, a freshman, was mentioned in the October 1 LA City Cross-Country Rankings.

The Pali girls are ranked No. 1 because they “return four of top five (all under 19:30 at Pierce) and add a frosh under 18:00 at Woodbridge.”