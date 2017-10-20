Bonin, LA Team to Discuss Housing Issues at Palisades Library

The Pacific Palisades Democratic Club will host a moderated discussion, “Housing in the Aftermath of H and HHH,” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the Palisades Library community room.

Panelists will include Cally Hardy, L.A. City Planning Housing Unit; Jennifer Kim, L.A. County Homeless Initiative Team; and Steven Grey, L.A. Family Housing.

The discussion moderator will be Pacific Palisades Community Council President Maryam Zar, who is also an Assembly District 50 delegate. There will be a legislative update of 15 housing bills.

Council District 11 Councilman Mike Bonin will attend. The public is invited.