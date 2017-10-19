Photo: Running the 5k at Paul Revere School

The second annual Paul Revere 5K was held on October 8 at Paul Revere Middle School. More than 150 runners participated in the race around the field and school campus. The top three male winners were Max Fields (19:10), James Crow (19:32) and Jeremy Santiago (19:48). The top three female winners were Layla Adeli (21:16), Sydney Suh (21:17) and Shaya Keyvanfar (21:18). More than $2,300 was raised and special thanks went to Paul Revere staff and parents: Fati Adeli, Tom Iannucci, Justin Koretz, Paul Foxson, Ruben Valerio, Lori Vogel, Keri Kraft, Julie Carlin and Carlos Amaya.

Author: Matt Sanderson

