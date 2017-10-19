Passings: Alastair Kirkpatrick, 61; Former Palisades Resident

Alastair Kirkpatrick, born September 3, 1956, died Sept. 25 after a courageous 27-month battle with glioblastoma.

Alastair, son of Roger and Diana Kirkpatrick, grew up in the English seaside town of Broadstairs, Kent, where he would like to say, “On a clear day you can see the enemy.”

He went to Edinburgh for university, chosen on the basis of greatest distance from home. After university and during his “red square glasses and platform shoes phase,” he was offered a job at Gulf International Bank in Manama, Bahrain.

Not being particularly athletic up to this point, Alastair decided to take a tennis lesson from the American tennis coach Gayle Goettman. For the next two years, Alastair and Gayle enjoyed the expat lifestyle, making lifelong friends, traveling to amazing places, and drinking Budweisers on the rooftop while watching the Scud/Patriot missile fireworks display during the Gulf War.

Leaving Bahrain and marrying in Springfield, Ohio, Alastair and Gayle settled in London. During these years, Alastair’s life was given new meaning with the births of his children, Olivia and Paul.

Realizing his wife was suffering from sun deprivation, he relocated his family to Pacific Palisades, where he quickly learned that in the U.S. one’s Saturdays are spent refereeing youth soccer, coaching t-ball and attending swim meets.