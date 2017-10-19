Palisades Library Writing Contest Celebrates Winners

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Photos by Matt Stockman

The Palisades Library community room was packed on Oct. 4, as the annual winners of the summer writing contest were announced.

Actors Bill Jones and Christine Kludjian once again added their dramatic talents to the award-winning stories, making the words come alive.

“We have the best time doing this,” said Kludjian, who urged the kids and parents, “Block out an hour and let’s just have story time.”

From fiction and nonfiction to poems and thrillers, some stories brought laughter, while others kept the audience in suspense. All students were loudly applauded for their efforts, and the actors kept everyone entertained with their dramatic talent.

SCRIBBLERS (first and second grades)

First went to Riley Keston of Marquez Elementary School. Her amusing story, “Once I Wanted to Be a Bat,” was about a young girl who said “I am a bat,” and cited reasons such as “I was nocturnal.” But, hanging by a leg on the playground bars showed her “being a bat was not a wise choice. Now I am a cat.”

Second was Gabe Smith from Canyon Charter School, who wrote “The Chess Tournament.” A young boy loved to play chess and went to his first tournament. “He was the youngest in the tourney and had to play a boy who was six years older.” Our hero took his opponent’s queen and won the tourney. Actor Jones, who read the piece, wondered if it was autobiographical. Smith admitted it was.