Pacific Palisades Garden Club To Feature Longwood Gardens

The Pacific Palisades Garden club will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6 at the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club, 901 Haverford Ave. Speakers Barbara and Ed Kanegsberg will address “The Delicious Opulence of Longwood Gardens.”

Those in attendance will enjoy a virtual tour of the lavish Longwood Gardens that occupy more than 1,000 acres in suburban Philadelphia. Located on the former DuPont estate, this is one of America’s grandest and most creative horticultural displays. Enjoy fountains, woodlands, formal gardens, sculptures and the artistic displays of more than 4,600 varieties of plants.