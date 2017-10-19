Laura Rosenzweig to Discuss Hollywood Spies with Palisades Historical Society

The Pacific Palisades Historical Society will host author Laura Rosenzweig, who will discuss her new book, “Hollywood’s Spies: The Undercover Surveillance of Nazis in Los Angeles.”

The program will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Rd. Admission and parking are free. Refreshments will follow the program. For more information, visit pacificpalisadeshistory.org.

Rosenzweig is an American Jewish historian who has taught U.S. and American Jewish history at UC Santa Cruz and San Francisco State University. She received her bachelor’s degree from Union College, her master’s degree from Stanford and her doc- torate in U.S. history at Santa Cruz.

“Hollywood’s Spies” was supported by grants from the Institute for Humanities Research at the University of California, the Historical Society of Southern California and the Memorial Foundation for Jewish Culture in New York.

The book details the story of the secret Nazi Germany-sponsored propaganda war to transplant Nazism to the United States during the 1930s. Los Angeles was a hotbed for this extremist political activity.

Alarmed by the rise of Nazism in their own backyard, Jewish executives in the motion picture industry secretly paid private investigators to infiltrate, monitor and report on the political activities of these groups.