Key Elements in Pali’s Water Polo Success

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

After the Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center was completed on campus, Palisades High School launched a boys water polo program in 2011 under Coach Adam Blakis.

Since the beginning, the Dolphins have dominated league play and have won the City Section championship five out of six years, including the last four seasons. They beat Granada Hills in last year’s final, 7-4.

“Since we started, we have had an expectation that we were going to be the best team in the city,” Blakis said. “And we have accomplished that.”

More elusive has been Pali’s quest to compete on an even level with teams that dominate the sport in the South Bay or with neighbors to the north that have long-established programs.

On Oct. 6-7, the Dolphins played in the South Bay tournament at Mira Costa against some of the toughest teams in the Southland. They lost to Costa Mesa in their final game, 11-9, to finish eighth.