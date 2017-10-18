Weed Whacker Warning and Advice for Palisadians

More than 150 firefighters battled a 55-acre brush fire in Brentwood over Memorial Day weekend that was sparked by an overheated weed whacker. Ten fires have broken out across the Santa Monica Mountains, Ventura County, and elsewhere since mid-May; and according to the L.A. Times, 50 percent of them were caused by improperly used or maintained weed whackers.

The Los Angeles Fire Department warns that this year Southern California has unusually high amounts of vegetation due to the very heavy winter storms. This vegetation has died and is highly flammable—and, ironically, even as people clear their brush to prevent fires, they are setting the brush ablaze with sparks from weed whackers.

L.A. County guidelines for homes, contractors and gardeners for weed whackers: